PM calls MBS, slams attack on Saudi oil facility

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is leaving for an important visit of Saudi Arabia on Friday, had a telephonic discussion with Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman (MBS) on Tuesday.

The prime minister in his telephonic conversation strongly condemned the drone attack on Saudi oil processing facility and oil field that resulted in material damage and disruption in operation.

The official sources said that the prime minister conveyed deep concern on the attempts to disturb the existing peaceful environmentin the region through such attacks.

Prime Minister Imran expressed solidarity with the brotherly people of Saudi Arabia and reaffirmed Pakistan’s support to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The sources said that prime minister will have discussion regarding the worsening situation in Indian held Kashmir (IHK) with the Saudi Crown Prince who calls the shot in the kingdom and viewed as the strong man. The prime minister will have an overnight stay in the kingdom before his departure for New York where he will be leading Pakistan’s delegation in the 74th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) summit session.