CITY PULSE: Rehai

The VM Art Gallery, in collaboration with nonprofit Roohbaru, is hosting Abdullah Qureshi, Adeel Uz Zafar, Faizan Riedinger, Marium M Habib, Noormah Jamal, Rabia S Akhtar and Sohail Zuberi’s art exhibition titled ‘Rehai’ until September 22. Call 021-34948088 for more information.

Is it possible to live outside of language?

The IVS Gallery is hosting Fiza Khatri, Lucas Odahara, Omer Wasim, The Many Headed Hydra and Vassiliea Stylianidou’s art exhibition titled ‘Is it possible to live outside of language?’ until September 24. Call 021-111111487 for more information.

Distance Between Us

The Koel Gallery is hosting Rabbya Naseer and Hurmat Ul Ain’s art exhibition titled ‘Distance Between Us’ until September 23. Call 021-35831292 for more information.

Purification by fire

The ArtChowk Gallery is hosting Ahsen Asif’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Purification by fire’ from September 19 to October 3. Call 021-35300482 for more information.

Misunderstandings...

The Canvas Gallery is hosting Muzzumil Ruheel’s solo art exhibition titled‘Misunderstandings...’ from September 17 to October 3. Call 021-35861523 for more information. Attachments