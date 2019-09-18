Water tanker knocks motorcyclist dead

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident on Manghopir Road within the limits of the Pirabad police station. The police said that the accident took place when a speedy water tanker hit a motorcycle, killing a motorcycle rider on the spot. The body was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for an autopsy where he was later identified as Tayyab Naz, a resident of Qasba Colony. The driver, however, managed to escape following the accident while the police had impounded his vehicle. A case has been registered.
