Headmasters continue protest for regular jobs

The protest of headmasters of government schools who were demanding regularisation of their jobs continued their protest on Tuesday as they have set up hunger strike camp in front of the Karachi Press Club.

The headmasters wore black armbands in the camp and were holding placards reading violence on the teacher is unacceptable. A delegation of the headmasters also tried to meet newly appointed secretary of the School Education and Literacy Department, but they were told that yet the secretary had not assumed his office.

Later, the protesters continued the hunger strike camp and decided to extend the protest at the district level. If the government did not fulfill our demand, we would be free to stage a grand protest in front of the Chief Minster House, According to a statement issued by the Central Working Committee of the protesting headmasters.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, while talking to media on Tuesday, said that violence on protesting teacher was unacceptable. But the headmasters who want regularisation should properly process as mentioned in the law. They would have to qualify the Sindh Public Services Commission exams for appointment to grade 17.