Pakistan Travel Mart from Oct 8

KARACHI: Pakistan Travel Mart, an annual gathering of travel and tourism industry stakeholders, will be held from October 8 to 10 at the Expo Centre Karachi, a statement said on Tuesday.

The three-day mart, organised by Landmark Communications, would be the third consecutive edition of this mega event with stakeholders from the travel, aviation and hospitality sectors in Pakistan, as well as the international market.

The participants include international and provincial tourism boards and the chanceries of foreign missions in Pakistan. The mart would provide one platform for the promotion of cultures, traditions and cuisines to promote ties among the people of the world and Pakistan.

The travel mart invites all Pakistanis and citizens of Karachi to explore the opportunities awaiting them at the event. The hallmark of the 2017 and 2018 events was international participation from 15 countries and a footfall of plus 20,000 visitors. The participating countries included China, Italy, Turkey, Azerbaijan, Vietnam, Cambodia, Thailand, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain and Iran.