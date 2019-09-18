Oil, gas discovered in Kohat

ISLAMABAD: The joint venture of Chanda D&PL has discovered crude oil and gas from its development Well #05 in Kohat District, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, a statement said on Tuesday.

This is the first discovery of crude oil and gas from “Wargal Formation” in Chanda oil field, it added. The structure of Chanda Well #05 was drilled and tested using the Oil and Gas Development Company Limited’s (OGDCL) in-house expertise.

The well was drilled down to the depth of 5,440 metres. The well has been tested 76 barrels per day (BPD) crude oil and 0.512 million standard cube feet per day (MMSCFD) of gas through choke size 32/64” at well-head flowing pressure 89-149 pounds per square inch (PSI) from Wargal Formation (Exploratory Target).

The discovery of Chanda Well #05 is the result of aggressive exploration strategy adopted by the company, the statement said. It has opened a new avenue in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa area for exploration of deeper prospects for other E&P companies operating in the area.

The discovery of oil and gas at deeper prospects would certainly add to the hydrocarbon reserves base of the OGDCL and of the country, it said.