KP govt retracts notification declaring burka mandatory for schoolgirls

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan retracted an earlier notification that declared covering up mandatory for schoolgirls to avoid potential harassment incidents.

The chief minister asked the Education Ministry to take back the notification, saying that the education officer issued the order without taking prior permission from the provincial government.

KP Secretary Education Arshad Khan said they will rescind the notification early today (Tuesday).

Earlier in the day, Peshawar district administration declared wearing chaddar, burka or gown mandatory for schoolgirls to avoid any ‘unethical incident’.

In a notification by Peshawar District Education Officer (Female) Samina Ghani, schoolgirls have been asked to cover up in order to protect them from any unethical incident. The notification, addressed to heads of schools, stated that the matter 'may be treated as most urgent and important.’