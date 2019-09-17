Iranian envoy urges Pakistan, India to solve Kashmir issue thru talks

ISLAMABAD: Iranian Ambassador in Pakistan Mehdi Honardoost, while expressing concerns on increasing tension between Pakistan and India on Kashmir issue, has said that both countries need to resolve bilateral issues including Kashmir through peaceful dialogues.

He said that Islamic Republic of Iran has friendly and close relations with both India and Pakistan and as a regional country is concerned about rise of any type of escalations. “We are against any type of escalations in West Asia region and utilise any opportunity for invitation of the two sides for resolving of bilateral issues and problems in peaceful manner and through dialogue and with objective of providing rights to the Muslims of Kashmir,” Mehdi Honardoost said.

Mehdi Honardoost said that the establishment of durable peace with the maximum participation of all groups sections yet through central government of Kabul and constructive discussions by all the internal parties is the top most priority and more important than any other subject for the Islamic Republic of Iran regarding Afghanistan.