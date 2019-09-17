De Gea signs new deal at Man Utd

LONDON: David de Gea has signed a new long-term contract with Manchester United, the Premier League club announced on Monday, ending months of speculation over his future.The 28-year-old, who had been linked with a return to Spain with Real Madrid for several seasons, has put pen to paper on a new four-year deal. Former manager Alex Ferguson brought De Gea to the club from Atletico Madrid in 2011 in an Â£18.9 million ($23 million) deal and he has since made 367 appearances for the club. De Gea joined in the year that United reached their third Champions League final in four years.