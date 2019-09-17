Afridi vows to form task force to help cleanse Punjab of drugs

Islamabad: Minister for Narcotics Control & SAFRON Shehryar Khan Afridi Saturday vowed to cleanse Punjab of the menace of narcotics and announced to form a Special Task Force to prepare a foolproof strategy to deal with the issue.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Punjab President Ijaz Chaudhry, General Secretary Shoaib Siddiqui and others were also present. Senior officials of ANF and Punjab Police were also present.

Taking cognisance of a number of complaints lodged by party leaders and workers, Shehryar Afridi while addressing a huge gathering of party’s members of National Assembly and Punjab Assembly, ticket holders and local party leaders and workers in Lahore, said that the Director General of Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Maj-General Arif Malik and other members of the task force would soon hold a detailed meeting with Chief Minister Punjab to finalise a strategy for province-wise crackdowns.

“Punjab is like heart of Pakistan and we will not allow any drug baron to play with the future of our youth. We have already netted a top drug baron from Punjab and whosoever would be found involved would be dealt with according to law. This is my mission and I would work days and nights to cleanse the country of drug menace,” added the minister.

PTI leaders and workers welcomed the announced and offered full support to the ministry and ANF teams to help cleanse Punjab of drugs menace.