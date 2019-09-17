Ties with Chinese S&T institutions strengthened

Islamabad: The Deputy Director General of Tianjin Institute of Industrial Biotechnology (TIB), China, Professor Jibin Sun, called upon the Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, during his four-day visit to Pakistan. TIB is a Centre of Excellence of the Commission on Science and Technology for Sustainable Development in the South (COMSATS) an inter-governmental organisation based in Islamabad, while the Federal Minister is Chairperson of COMSATS Consultative Committee, says a press release.

Dr. Junaid Zaidi, Executive Director COMSATS informed the Minister that TIB, despite being a very young institution, has so far filed over 600 patents, out of which close to 200 have been commercialised. It is working in the areas of bio-degradable plastics, textiles, pharmaceuticals, etc. In view of the government’s policy regarding reduction of plastic use, the minister took interest in the possibility of producing bio-degradable plastics in Pakistan with the help of TIB. The two sides also discussed the possibilities of establishment of an S&T Park for Biotechnology/Herbal Plants in Pakistan, collaboration between TIB and Pakistani universities, setting-up of joint R&D laboratories, training of scientific human resource, etc. Minister for Science and Technology expressed willingness to pay a visit to TIB in the near future.

The Chinese scientist visited the COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI) and held discussions with the senior scientists/faculty. He visited various laboratories of the university’s bio-sciences department. The two sides discussed the possibility of collaboration such as joint projects, fellowships/scholarships, faculty exchange, etc. Prof. Sun also signed a Document of Intent with the CUI registrar. During his subsequent visit to the National University of Medical Sciences (NUMS) and meeting with its Vice Chancellor, the avenues of cooperation in the fields of biodegradable plastics, herbal medicines and pharmaceuticals were discussed. During his visit to COMSATS Headquarters in Islamabad, Prof. Sun made a presentation on ‘Industrial Biotechnology and Sustainable Development’ and highlighted TIB’s role in this regard. He held a detailed meeting with COMSATS’ officials during which the planned joint center for synthetic biology for COMSATS Member States and prospects for collaboration with other Centres of Excellence were discussed.