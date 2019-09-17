APCFA holds poetry, essay, skit competitions

Islamabad: To further its objectives of promoting more youth awareness and socio-cultural understanding as well as to elucidate exemplary nature of Pakistan-China relationship, its various bilateral, regional and global dimensions and to enhance mutual understanding at the people’s level, the All Pakistan China Friendship Association (APCFA) held a national poetry, essay and skit/dialogue competitions on the theme ‘Journey of Friendship: Celebrating the many facets of Pakistan-China Relations’ among school students across the country.

It is part of a series of events for the commemoration of 70 years of founding of People’s Republic of China. To enable the young generation to carry forward the legacy of Pakistan-China friendship is the need of the hour. It seeks to further strengthen a people to people dimension in a historical friendship.

Schools from Islamabad and across the four provinces including cities of Karachi, Lahore, Khanewal, Chakwal, Rawalpindi, Peshawar and Quetta participated in the competition. Through these poems, essays and dialogues the students had the chance to share their fabulous stories and create a platform for communication and exchange of ideas. This creative competition provided an opportunity for students from participating schools to share their original stories and cultural skills to depict and demonstrate the many facets of Pakistan China friendship as visualized by them.