Windstorm, rain hit several power feeders

Rawalpindi: Windstorm and rain hit power supply system of Islamabad Electric Supply Company (Iesco) as a result tripped 67 feeders in several areas of city and cantonment board here on Monday.

Several areas were without light till the filing of this report. The consumer of affected areas also faced water shortage during power suspension. Iesco Chief Engineer (Rawalpindi Region) Muhammad Zubair Khan told ‘The News’ that 67 feeders were tripped during windstorm and rain. “Iesco staff is busy in restoring electricity in all areas,” he claimed. He has complained shortage of staff and equipment to resolve the issues.

The windstorm effected the power supply several areas including; Gulistan Colony, Adiala Road, Munawar Colony, Rehmatabad, Tench Bhata, Tariqabad, Kalyal, Committee Chowk, Dehri, Tulsa Road, Madina Town, Gulshanabad, Chah Sultan, Jhanda Chichi, Sadiqabad, Muslim Town, Bakramandi, and Dhamyal.

The consumer of affected areas told ‘The News’ that Iesco is a profitable department but its services are very poor. They have appealed Prime Minister Imran Khan to take strict notice to show better performance of Iesco.