Call to dissolve PMDC advisory committee

LAHORE: Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) has condemned the federal government for constituting an eight-member advisory committee to run the affairs of the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC).

This is unconstitutional and illegal, Pakistan Medical Association (Centre) Secretary General Dr. S.M.Qaisar Sajjad said, adding that President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi ahd promulgated the PMDC ordinance on January 5, under which a 17-member council was formed to run the affairs of PMDC. However, the ordinance was rejected on August 29 through a resolution in senate. After rejection of the PMDC Ordinance 2019 in the Senate, an ad hoc committee should have been formed, and given the task to conduct elections of PMDC, within the given time period, according to the PMDC Ordinance 1962 (amended in 2012). Running the affairs of the PMDC through few blue eyed persons is not good for medical education and health delivery system in Pakistan, he added. The PMA has always stressed making the PMDC an autonomous, independent, transparent, democratic and vibrant body to look after related issues in a democratic and transparent way. We demand the President and the Prime Minister of Pakistan to intervene immediately and dissolve the advisory committee. He suggested the government give up its undemocratic policy for controlling the PMDC. The PMA wants immediate elections as per its constitution and an elected body should manage the affairs of the PMDC, he added.