Crackdown against profiteers ordered

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has issued directions to the cabinet committee for price control to initiate a crackdown against illegal profiteers.

He said that the sale of essential items should be ensured at fixed rates. No leniency will be shown to those found selling essential items at exorbitant rates, he said.

The administrative officers should regularly visit markets for ensuring price control and no lame excuse will be acceptable with regard to the implementation of price control mechanism. The chief minister directed the departments concerned to take practical steps to overcome the artificial price hike and made it clear that people could not be left at the mercy of illegal profiteers. He reiterated that no lip service would be acceptable as the initiatives taken for providing relief to the people should be visible to everyone.

The price control magistrates should come out from their offices and check the rates of different items in markets.

He said that artificial increase in the prices of pulses, vegetables and fruits would not be tolerated and added that district level price control committees should also proactively perform to help implement government’s instructions in their respective areas.