Moot decries Indian atrocities against innocent Kashmiris

GUJRAT: Speakers at a conference here vehemently condemned the atrocities and brutalities being committed by the Indian security forces against innocent people of Kashmir since August 5, when New Delhi illegally revoked the special status of the occupied valley.

The event titled Shahdat-e-Imam Hussain (AS) Conference was organized at Jamia Syeda Fatima Zehra (SA) under the Paigham-e-Pakistan initiative of the Government of Pakistan. Sajjada Nasheen Dargah Basahan Sharif and Member AJK Legislative Assembly Pir Ali Raza Bukhari chaired the conference, while former information minister Mian Imran Masood was the chief guest. Raza Islamia College Islamabad Administrator Sahibzada Hasan Raza, Qari Syed Sadaqat Ali, Ali Raza Noori, Zulfiqar Haider, Amir Hussain Raza, and Shabbir Ahmed were prominent among those who attended the event.

In their speeches, the speakers maintained that Kashmir is not an internal matter of India but an international dispute which has also been recognized by the United Nations Security Council through its resolutions calling for settlement of the issue as per aspirations of the people of the occupied valley. A resolution was also passed on the occasion, which urged the international community to force India to resolve the dispute as per wishes of the people of Kashmir in the light of the resolutions passed by the UN Security Council. The conference vowed to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with armed forces of Pakistan in their support for the distressed people of Held Kashmir and in their pledge to go to the last extent to protect them against Indian brutalities.

The resolution maintained that the teachings and sacrifices of Imam Hussain (AS) need to be followed to achieve the aim of liberation of the occupied valley, to ensure Pakistan’s integrity and sovereignty and deal with the internal as well as external challenges facing the country. It maintained that the letters and sermons of Imam Hussain (AS) are a huge source of guidance to devise a plan to promote peace and development in the society and set up a welfare state on the lines of State of Madinah wherein everyone enjoys equal rights and is provided with all facilities of life without any discrimination.

The conference rejected extremism and terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. The resolution also condemned all types of violence committed in the name of religion, adding that Islam is a religion of peace which has nothing to do with extremism, terrorism and violence.