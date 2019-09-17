Pakistan urges OIC to halt Israel’s unlawful actions in West Bank

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Monday said the unilateral and irresponsible announcement made by the Israeli prime minister was in violation of the UNSC resolutions and principles of international law and urged the OIC to ask Israel to halt its unlawful actions.

The Foreign Office said the Israeli prime minister intended to annex territories in the occupied West Bank to perpetuate occupation and further disenfranchise Palestinians in the event of winning Israeli elections, which was a dangerous development.

“Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood led the Pakistani delegation in the extraordinary meeting, which was chaired by Saudi Arabia, and pointed out that the unilateral and irresponsible announcement made by the Israeli prime minister was in violation of the UNSC resolutions and principles of international law, said the Foreign Office.

The 16th extraordinary meeting of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) was held at the OIC Secretariat, Jeddah on 15th September.

The meeting was called by the OIC Secretariat at the request of Saudi Arabia as the Chair of 14th Islamic Summit.

The minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s full solidarity with the Palestinian cause and reiterated Pakistan’s principled position that establishment of a viable, independent and contiguous State of Palestine, on the basis of internationally agreed parameters, the pre-1967 borders, and with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital, is the only way to bring peace and stability in Middle East.

He highlighted the similar nature of freedom struggles in Palestine and Kashmir, which have been subjected to collective punishment, state sanctioned terror and unspeakable sufferings.

Speaking on the suffering of Kashmiris, the minister said the people of Kashmir had been locked into a giant prison since 5 August, 2019, with their telephones and communications cut off, their young boys abducted from their houses in the middle of night and subjected to torture, their political leaders arrested and imprisoned, and their access to health services and life savings drugs curtailed.

“Represented Pakistan at the emergency OIC meeting in Jeddah, KSA. Spoke forcefully on the atrocities being committed by Modi on the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir,” Shafqat Mehmood Tweeted.

He said the Indian claims of normalcy and ease of restrictions were being consistently challenged by the international media. He highlighted that calls continue to mount on India to immediately remove the indefensible lockdown, lift the curfew and other restrictions and respect the Kashmiris’ rights.

He thanked the OIC for its continued solidarity with the Kashmiri people and full support for solution to the Kashmir dispute through the UNSC resolutions, as the people of Occupied Jammu & Kashmir had expectations and hopes from the OIC countries.

“Their struggle is just. Their rights, dignity and lives must be protected. We look forward to a continued political and diplomatic support for the Kashmiri people, who are struggling for their legitimate right to self-determination under the UN auspices.” The minister had interaction with the secretary general and other ministers from the OIC countries attending the meeting.