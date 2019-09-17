Qadri’s resignation

The founding head of the Pakistan Awami Party (PAT), Allama Dr Tahirul Qadri has abruptly announced his retirement from politics and resignation from the leadership of the PAT. He has promised to spend his life in writing books and rendering academic service. I wish him success in this new line, but what about the 12 workers of his party who sacrificed their lives in Model Town Lahore for his cause? The PAT did try to gain political mileage from this tragedy, but never pursued the case of those who lost their lives. The current Punjab government, which used to exploit that incident for political advantage ferociously when in opposition, has failed to help get justice for the families of the deceased.

Dr Qadri’s abrupt decision to quit politics has shaken the trust of his workers, sympathizers, and the public in general. A senior leader of the PML-N has advised the PM to follow Allama sahib and quit politics. However, I believe that if all prominent leaders of various parties quit, it would be the best thing that ever happened to this nation. Pakistan would benefit from all power-hungry selfish politicians leaving and paving the way for younger and better leaders.

Raja Shafaatullah

Islamabad