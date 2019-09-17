close
Tue Sep 17, 2019
September 17, 2019

Prioritise education

Newspost

 
September 17, 2019

This refers to the letter ‘Education for all’ (September 16) by Abdul Samad Samo. I totally agree with the writer because in our country education is being ignored. Education is the power that builds a nation and makes a country strong.

But Pakistan backward because the government is not giving importance to what can really help us. So the government should focus on education and give this basic right to everyone.

Yasira Mansoor

Makran

