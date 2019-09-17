Looking at Bangladesh

This refers to the article ‘Taking a cue from Bangladesh’ (Sep 15) by Shahid Scheik. Ironically, Bangladesh’s rapid economic stride emanates from non-economic factors while having no natural resource and limited land area. Bangladesh is a homogeneous nation, having same language and culture which is a great unifying factor. Pakistan, on the other hand, is a heterogeneous state, consisting of at least five nationalities which in many cases do not see eye to eye. Bengalis are politically and socially more enlightened than their peers in Pakistan.

Feudalism was abolished in Bangladesh in the early 1950s, but this measure was avoided in West Pakistan and thus remains very much entrenched to-date. The Bengalis were at the forefront of the freedom movement against the British. The All India Muslim League was founded in Dhaka in 1906 and therefore the independence struggle of Muslims against British and Hindu domination owes to present-day Bangladesh. The narrative planted before 1971 that East Pakistan was a liability on West Pakistan was meant to mislead the people. Bangladesh’s economic growth and Pakistan’s simultaneous downfall in overall governance following the 1971 events corroborate this.

Arif Majeed

Karachi