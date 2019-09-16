AJK premier meets victims of Indian firing along LoC

MUZAFFARABAD: AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider visited the victims of indiscriminate cross-border firing and shelling living nearby the LoC, a private news channel reported Sunday. The atmosphere became charged and people started shouting slogans in favour of Pakistan on finding the AJK premier amongst them. People living along the opposite side of the LoC kept raising slogans of ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ during the PM’s visit as he met and consoled those injured by the unlawful ceasefire violations by Indian army on regular basis.