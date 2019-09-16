Two martyred soldiers laid to rest

MANSEHRA: Lance Naik Mohammad Shoaib Swati, who had embraced martyrdom along with two other army sepoys when miscreants fired at them from across Pak-Afghanistan border, was laid to rest in Dilbori area of Oghi on Sunday. The family members, army officers and soldiers and people from other walks of life largely attended the funeral prayer, following which a contingent of army presented guard of honour and placed a floral wreath on his coffin on behalf of the chief of army staff.The contingent also fired in the air as a gesture of honour and bravery. Swati, 31, embraced Shahadat at Pak-Afghan border in Dir when terrorists fired at them from across the border while they were busy in fencing the border with barbed wires. The Lance Naik left behind four children and a widow.

BARA: A Frontier Corps (FC) soldier, who had been martyred as a result of firing from across the Afghan border in Upper Dir on Saturday, was laid to rest in Bara tehsil of Khyber tribal district with state honour on Sunday. The funeral prayer for Said Amin Afridi was offered in Akakhel area. A large number of people, including Commandant Mehsud Scouts Ahmad Madani, elders and political leaders attended his funeral prayer. The FC personnel laid floral wreath on the grave of the martyr.