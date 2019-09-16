Favourite Sajawal makes its mark in Lahore races

LAHORE: Favourite Sajawal won the only featured race of the day, Solidarity Cup after it put on display a show of great endurance and skill here at the Lahore Race Club on Sunday. This third winter day meeting also had six Tora Bora plate races in the card of seven in which there were several upsets in respective runs. The day started with an upset when a fluker Chammak claimed the first place in the first race. Even the second place was also a surprise given by Lucky Time while Naval Officer was third

In the second race Hockey Star lived up to the expectations but Zahid Love gave a tough time to the favourite end the race on a dead heat. Turab Prince finished third.In the third race second upset of the day was seen when Sheeba was the winner, Anmole One and She Is Rawal was second and third.In the fourth race, New Sonia jumped to the winner’s position when it was expected for a place while Miss Ravi Road was second and Safdar Prince was an unexpected third.

In the fifth race, Moman Princess won the first place while favourite Gotti was pushed to second place and Red Boy surprised everyone by becoming third.The Solidarity Cup has the favourite Sajawal winning the first position but the second and third places were claimed by Madhuri Dixit, which was nowhere near the favourites and Me Raqsam respectively. Wali Choice emerged winner of the seventh and final race.