Security for foreigners beefed up in Hazara division

MANSEHRA: Security of foreigners, including Chinese nationals, working on Hazara Motorway and other projects being executed under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor initiatives, has been beefed up in Hazara division.

“We have enhanced our presence at residential camps and project sites where Chinese and other foreigners are working and nobody is allowed to proceed ahead without a complete checkup and proper identification,” District Police Officer Mansehra Zaibullah Khan told a meeting held to review the security of foreigners.

He said that he would never tolerate any negligence in the security of the foreigners. The meeting, held in Upper Kohistan under District Police Officer Raja Abdul Saboor, reviewed the security of the foreigners working on the various projects including 4300-megawatt Dassu hydropower project.

“The CPEC is a grantee to country’s prosperity and development and this is why our enemies want to sabotage it but we have to thwart their evil designs,” he told the meeting. He said that police and other law-enforcement agencies were supposed to provide foolproof security to foreigners working on mega development projects in the district.