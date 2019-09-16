AIOU to launch ten BS programmes

Islamabad: Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) took an initiative launching ten BS (Four-year) programmes, keeping in view the new emerging academic trends and the market-based students’ needs.

The decision to this effect was taken by the Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum on the recommendations of the University’s Academic Council.

The ten programmes are Library and Information Sciences, Gender and Women Studies, Islamic Studies, Arabic, Mass Communication, Urdu, English, Pakistan Studies, Accounting and Finance and Instructional Design and Technology.

According to Director Admissions, October 15 is the last date for receiving the applications for admission in these programmes, which have been offered for the whole country.

Eight programmes have been introduced in line with Open Distance Learning system, while the two programmes-Accounting and Finance and Instructional Design and Technology are on basis of blended and E-Learning mode. Recently, first time in the history of AIOU, a comprehensive annual academic calendar has been put in place that facilitates the overall learning system, including timely holding of admissions, examination and books mailing process.

While carrying out the university’s semesters, Spring and Autumn, separate dates were fixed for arranging Matric/intermediate, Graduate and post-Graduates admissions and exams in order to facilitate the students and bringing transparency in the whole process.

Gradually, a digitalised and Online system were being implemented to provide efficient services to the students at their door-step, in line with new modern-day requirements.

Meanwhile, the University’s 49 regional offices were being empowered, enabling them to provide best possible academic facilities and learning environment to its around 1.4 million students.