Excise dept collects over Rs12.17bn in July, August

Sindh Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla has said the provincial excise department has received a total tax of Rs12,172.986 million in the heads of various taxes in July and August during the ongoing financial year.

He said this while presiding over a meeting at his office. The meeting was also attended by Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Secretary Abdul Haleem Shaikh, directors general Shabir Ahmed Sheikh and Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui and other officers.

Briefing the minister, Sheikh said Rs1,216.749 million was received under the motor vehicle tax, Rs9,064.656 million under the infrastructure cess and Rs126.778 million under the professional tax.

He added that Rs9.514 million was collected in the head of cotton fees, Rs800.683 million in property tax and Rs27.004 million in the entertainment duty. Addressing the meeting, Chawla said he was satisfied with the overall tax collection situation. He added that a campaign would be started soon to collect taxes from tax-defaulting vehicles.

The campaign would be widely publicised before it was formally launched so that the owners of the tax defaulting vehicles could pay their due taxes on time. Chawla advised such people to deposit their taxes immediately to avoid any unpleasant situation.

The excise and taxation minister also instructed the officers to achieve their targets and speed up the tax collection campaign. He warned officers that departmental action would be taken against officers who did not meet the targets.