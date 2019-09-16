Three men injured in separate firing incidents

Three people were shot and injured in separate firing incidents in Karachi on Sunday.

According to police, a 20-year-old man, Shabbir Siddiqui, son of Nadeem Siddiqui, was injured when he was shot on University Road near the Central Jail Karachi, within the limits of the New Town police station.

SHO Muhammad Mithal said the injured was a resident of Federal B Area and was returning home after visiting his friends when four armed men riding on two motorcycles fired at him.

He was taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medical treatment. The SHO said the actual motive behind the incident was yet to be ascertained. A case has been registered while further investigations are under way.

In another incident, another man was shot and wounded in a firing incident on Rashid Minhas Road within the limits of the Aziz Bhatti police station. The injured was identified as 25-year-old Safirullah, son of Usman.

SHO Adeel Afzal said the victim was a resident of the Manghopir area and a rickshaw driver by profession. The officer added that he was shot by robbers for offering resistance during an attempted mugging. A case has been registered while further investigations are under way.

Meanwhile, a 33-year-old man, identified as Fazalullah, was injured near the Super Highway flyover within the limits of the Sacchal police station. The police said the firing took place due to putting up resistance during a mugging bid. The injured was taken to the Abbassi Shaheed Hospital.

Man ‘commits suicide’

A young man on Sunday allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself with a ceiling fan at his house in Baldia Town. According to the police, the deceased was identified as 25-year-old Omair, son of Chandzaib. His body was found hanging inside his house located in the Ittehad Town area of Baldia Town.

Reacting to the information, rescuers reached the house and shifted the body to the Civil Hospital Karachi for medico-legal formalities. A police team also visited the house to inquire into the death. According to the police, the man had recently married and some days ago his wife had left him after a dispute, due to which he committed suicide. Further investigations are under way.