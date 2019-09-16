MQM-P gathers public support for invoking Article 149 for Karachi

To gather support for the demand to invoke the Article 149 of the Constitution for Karachi, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Sunday organised a demonstration in Malir where leaders of the party said the city’s civic issues could not be resolved without the direct interference of the federal government.

A large number of MQM-P workers, including women, participated in the demonstration where they also protested against water shortage in the locality. They carried banners and placards inscribed with demands such as ‘Give water to Karachi’, and shouted anti-government slogans.

The MQM-P leaders described the Pakistan Peoples Party-led provincial government as anti-people for its failure to address the issues. They alleged that an artificial water crisis had been created for political reasons.

MQM-P MNA Syed Aminul Haque said the proposed K-IV water project had been in the doldrums since long. He alleged that the government was not serious in completing the project to provide drinking water to the provincial capital.

“The party [MQM-P] gave the [Sindh] government ample time to get the issues resolved but it has miserably failed to do anything in this regard so far,” the MNA said. He added that the party would continue to hold demonstrations in different areas of Karachi and other major cities of Sindh and a large protest would be held outside the Chief Minister House.

“The federal government is responsible to ensure the protection of citizens subjected to injustice by a province,” Haque said, adding that the Article 149 of the Constitution empowered the country’s prime minister to take action in this regard.

The MNA also demanded that a provincial financial commission be established to distribute funds to the local governments. MPA Muhammad Hussain said the residents of Karachi had not been asking for any excess money for the city, instead, they were demanding the due financial share of the city.

“Residents of Karachi are leading a miserable life but the rulers of the province are busy with their luxuries, and perks and privileges,” he said. “For the past 11 years, the PPP has been ruling Sindh but is not able to run a single bus in the entire province,” Hussain remarked.

District Municipal Corporation Korangi Chairman Nayyar Raza said the water crisis in the city had turned grave as people were suffering mental and physical agony due to want of water.

Raza told the crowd that he had held several meetings with the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board managing director to discuss the shortage of water in Malir but they all went in vain. “The insensitivity of the provincial government has forced us and other people of Karachi to protest against the water shortage,” he said.