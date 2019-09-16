Dengue case count soars to 89 in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: The number of dengue cases has soared to 89 in the district in recent weeks, prompting the health department to start an awareness drive with the help of lady health workers.

"The number of dengue cases has increased to 89 and we have started an awareness campaign where lady health workers have been going door-to-door to sensitise women about the mosquito-borne disease," Dr Nasir Shah, the deputy district health officer, told reporters on Sunday.

He said the ratio of cases was much higher in urban union councils and as many as 17 cases were reported only from urban union council No 3, which was followed by 13 cases in rural union council.

"We have carried out fumigation in the entire district, particularly in most affected 29 union councils," he said. Dr Nasir Shah said that an isolation ward was established at the district headquarters hospital for the dengue patients where they were being provided with all sort of services free of charge.