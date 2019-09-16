Violence in Ghotki over alleged blasphemy

SUKKUR: The law and order situation in Ghotki and surrounding areas deteriorated on Sunday when people in large numbers took to the streets to protest against an alleged incident of blasphemy.

The protests started after an FIR was filed against the principal of Sindh Public High School, Ghotki on the complaint of Abdul Aziz Rajput, the father of student Ehtesham, who claimed that the former had committed blasphemy. The FIR was lodged under Article 295(C) that pertains to "derogatory remarks in respect of the Holy Prophet (PBUH)" of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Although, the alleged blasphemer surrendered himself before the DIG Police, Hyderabad, on Sunday but the residents of the area issued a call for a shutter-down strike, and took to the streets in protest.

Videos of stick-wielding protesters were shared on social media on Sunday in which they were seen damaging the school where the alleged incident took place. SSP Ghotki Farrukh Lanjar, while talking to the media, said that police were controlling the law and order situation in the area.

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) MNA from Sindh Ramesh Kumar Vankwani said that the case has been handed over to Hyderabad Deputy Inspector General Naeem Shaikh, who will further investigate the matter.

He added that the principal was at an undisclosed location for safety reasons and will be handed over to Shaikh. He said that he had talked to Sindh Inspector General of Police Kaleem Imam who has assured him that the police will fully protect the accused.

The MNA said the protesters had vandalized a private school and multiple houses and added that he had asked the police to register an FIR against people involved in the riots. The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan also shared a video of protesters breaking the infrastructure of the school and expressed concern over the situation. Leader of JUI-F Sindh Chapter Allama Rashid Mahmood condemned the incident and demanded an inquiry and said that damaging the properties was not a lesson of Islam.