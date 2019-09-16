Solution for Karachi

Karachi is a mini-Pakistan. People from all over Pakistan have moved to Karachi to make a living or conduct business. Its two ports handle all the imports and exports of the country. It contributes over 50 percent of the government’s revenue. But in spite of contributing so much the people of Karachi have to pay the price of mismanagement. It is ranked as the fifth worst city in the world. The PPP does not bother about the city as it did not get many seats from here. Is this what is meant by ‘Democracy is the best revenge’? The MQM is unable to do anything because it does not have the funds. The PTI is handicapped by the PPP’s insistence that the federal government is not supposed to interfere in the Sindh government’s matters. It is imperative that all the parties get together to come up with a solution – and fast because the economy of the country is slowing down. No foreign investor would be willing to invest in Karachi till the situation improves. I think Karachi will determine the success or failure of Imran Khan’s PTI.

Syed Hussein El-Edroos

Islamabad