Leeds strike late to go top of the Championship

LONDON: Leeds moved to the top of the Championship as late goals from Eddie Nketiah and Mateusz Klich secured a 2-0 win at Barnsley on Sunday.

Swansea’s defeat to Nottingham Forest on Saturday opened the door for Marcelo Bielsa’s men to claim top spot as they look to end a 15-year wait to return to the Premier League. However, they were made to wait in a hard-fought Yorkshire derby until Arsenal loanee Nketiah came off the bench to make the difference.

The 20-year-old turned home Kalvin Phillips’s free-kick eight minutes from time and was then upended in the box to allow Klich the chance to seal all three points from the penalty spot. Leeds edge ahead of Swansea on goal difference at the top of a congested Championship table with just three points separating first from eighth. Earlier, Garry Monk won the battle of two new managers in another Yorkshire derby as Sheffield Wednesday beat Huddersfield 2-0 John Smith’s Stadium.