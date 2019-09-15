close
Sun Sep 15, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 15, 2019

Nine-year-old girl raped in Okara

National

September 15, 2019

OKARA: A nine-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 65-year-old man in the limits of Haveli police on Saturday.

The daughter of Noor Muhammad was passing through fields when accused Yousaf caught her and allegedly raped her. The police have registered a case.

HEAPS OF GARBAGE: People have shown concern over heaps of garbage at Government Colony. Talking here on Saturday, the people said that they were facing problems due to heaps of garbage seen everywhere in the locality.

They lamented that the authorities concerned were not interesting to remove these heaps of garbage. They said that several educational institutions and private and govt offices were situated here in the locality. The people demanded DC Maryam Khan immediately take notice of the situation and resolve the issue

