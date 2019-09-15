Sajawal favourite for Solidarity Cup today

LAHORE: In between six Tora Bora Plate races, a Solidarity Cup is going to be organised during the third winter day meeting of the Lahore Race Club on Sunday (today).

Race number six and seven are of a miles’ run while the first five races are of 900 metres distance. As the order of running goes, just for the cup race which is of class VI, all the other races are of class VII but of different divisions.

First race favourite for win is Meri Sahiba, place Daniel Bryan and fluke Chamak while the field consists of Lucky Time, Naval Officer, Magic, High On Life, Meri Tasveer, Royal Performer, Lovely Poma, Nevada, Mashable and Great Poma.

Second race favourite for win is Hockey Star, place Zil Prince and fluke Turab Prince while the field consists of Tehzeeb, Good Action, Punjab Prince, Zahid Love, Black Flower and Bano.

Third race favourite for win is She Is Rawal, place Golden Apple and fluke Golden Stamp while the field consists of Sheba, Dil Di Shahzadi, Anmole One, Chan Punjabi and Jackson.

Fourth race favourite for win is Safdar Princess, place New Sonia and fluke Miss Ravi Road while the field consists of Royal Runner, Tell Me, Mega Wall, Moazzam Prince and Fakhr-e-Shorkot. Fifth race favourite for win is Gotti, place Moman Princess and fluke Natalia while the field consists of Silken Black, Red Boy, Bachelor Party, Lala Rukh, Jungle Da Shahzada, Gossping, Neeli The Great B, Arooj Love, Helena and Khan Jee. Sixth Solidarity Cup race favourite for win is Sajawal, place Me Raqsam and fluke Jabbar Prince while the field consists of Sea Horse, Sinner, Madhuri Dixit, Tiffany’s, Jharra and Dazzling. Seventh race favourite for win is Khan Jan, place Lorenzo and fluke Salam-e-Dera while the field consists of Wali Choice, Big Act, Legacy, Mehrbani, Four Chaar Hai, Neeli De Malika, Dimple, Tiger Jet and Buzkushi.