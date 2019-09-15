Qureshi asks Fazl to play role for Kashmir solution

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman should play his role for solving the Kashmir dispute between India and Pakistan instead of criticising Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

Talking to the media after inaugurating Rs100 million sewerage scheme in his constituency, he said here on Saturday that he had great respect for Maulana Fazlur Rehman as he had remained the Kashmir committee chairman for a long time and he knew very well the sensitivity of the issue.

Qureshi also asked the Maulana to review his decision of “Azadi March”, as the entire nation was fighting for the Kashmir cause and he was talking of his march only.

The foreign minister said the credit goes to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government for making Kashmir an international issue after 1948. He said he was sure that Prime Minister Imran Khan would resolve the dispute. The United Nations Security Council had taken up the Kashmir issue after 54 years. The UN secretary general supported the resolution of Kashmir dispute according to the resolutions of the UNSC, he said.

The foreign minister said Kashmir had become the core issue in the world, including the US, Europe and elsewhere. He said he had exposed the real face of India before the world representatives in Geneva. Fifty-eight countries supported Pakistan's stance on Kashmir.

The entire world realised that Kashmir was not an internal matter of India. Curfew is in place in the held Valley for the last 40 days, he said, adding that Kashmiris were not allowed to observe Yaum-e-Ashur in the Indian occupied territories.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan would presentthe Kashmir case in the UN General Assembly on Sept 27.

The premier had asked the people of Azad Kashmir to wait for his call for crossing the Line of Control (LoC). He said the opposition parties should not play politics on the Kashmir issue, as India had been ridiculing Pakistan due to the opposition attitude.

Qureshi said Pakistan was demonstrating patience at the LoC because Kashmiri Muslims were also living on the other side of the border.

Responding to a query, the FM said Kartarpur Corridor would be opened at the scheduled time.

About the Afghan issue, he said peace dialogue should resume between Taliban and the US because solution to the problem lies in talks only.