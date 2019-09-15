Boy injured in cylinder blast

LAHORE : A boy was injured when a gas cylinder used to fill balloons exploded near Rohi nullah on Sunday.

Rescuers removed the injured boy to hospital where his condition was stated to be critical.

Fumigation: Qila Gujar Singh District Police Lines was fumigated for dengue on Saturday.

Fumigation was carried out in barracks, offices, ground, gardens and ladies hostel in the police lines.

Aid Day: A ceremony to mark the World First Aid Day was organised at Lahore Rescue Command & Control Centre to promote the importance of first aid.

The Punjab Emergency Service director general was the chief guest of ceremony which was attended by the officers and rescue scouts.