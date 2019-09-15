close
Sun Sep 15, 2019
Widow tortured to death

National

FAISALABAD: A widow was tortured to death at Jinnah Abadi on Saturday.

Accused Mukhtar Gujjar and his four accomplices allegedly tortured to death Sakina Bibi and injured her sons and daughters to occupy her house. The police have arrested Mukhtar Gujjar and conducting raids to arrest the other accused.

COMMITS SUICIDE: A youth committed suicide here on Saturday. Muhammad Hamza ended his life by consuming poison The motive behind the incident is said to be a domestic dispute. Meanwhile, a powerloom worker of Chak 241/RB attempted suicide after exchanging hot words with his family over a trifle issue.

