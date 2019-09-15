Boy injured in cylinder blast

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE : A boy was injured when a gas cylinder used to fill balloons exploded near Rohi nullah on Sunday.
Rescuers removed the injured boy to hospital where his condition was stated to be critical.
Fumigation: Qila Gujar Singh District Police Lines was fumigated for dengue on Saturday.
Fumigation was carried out in barracks, offices, ground, gardens and ladies hostel in the police lines.
Aid Day: A ceremony to mark the World First Aid Day was organised at Lahore Rescue Command & Control Centre to promote the importance of first aid.
The Punjab Emergency Service director general was the chief guest of ceremony which was attended by the officers and rescue scouts.
