Hot, humid weather to persist

Islamabad : Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Saturday forecast mainly hot and humid weather expected in most parts of the country during next 24 hours.

However, rain/wind-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Mardan, Peshawar, Kohat, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha divisions, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, a MET office reported. Rainfall recorded in Punjab: Islamabad (A/P 45, Bokra 14, Golra 12, Saidpur 5, Zero point 2), Rawalpindi (Shamsabad, Chaklala 1), KP: Cherat 4, Parachinar 2, Dir 1. Maximum temperatures Sibbi 44°C, Bhakkar 42°C and Layyah 41°C. –APP

Our correspondent adds: In a bid to increase the people's access to the latest weather information, the Pakistan Meteorological Department has planned to launch a channel on YouTube, a popular video-sharing website.

Though there is no official word on the channel's launch date, officials insist that will happen soon. The PMD is already providing internet users with the latest meteorological services through its official website, twitter account, and sms.

It is an autonomous and independent organisation tasked with providing weather forecasts and public warnings concerning weather for protection, safety, and general information. It is also involved in monitoring as well as investigating the weather phenomena, astronomical events, hydrology and research in astrophysics, climate changes and studies on aeronautical engineering, renewable energy resources.