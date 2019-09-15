Hospitals warned against poor sanitation

LAHORE : Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid delivered a lecture to the faculty members of Lahore General Hospital on Saturday.

The hospital principal, Prof Al-Farid Zafar, MS Dr Mahmood Salah-ud-Din and all faculty members were present.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said the MS concerned would be transferred immediately on poor cleanliness situation in government hospitals. She said that on the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, steps were being taken to improve the condition of government hospitals. The PTI government has made a record increase in the salaries of doctors first time in the history of the country, she said.

She stated the MTI Act was not to harass anyone but it was being introduced to facilitate the patients. She said that professors and doctors would be held answerable to facilitate the patients under the MTI Act.

She said that government spent Rs 4.5 million annually on each bed in government hospitals. She said that doctors should facilitate patients in government hospitals.

The provincial health minister took oath from the faculty members to work diligently.

Later, Principal Prof Dr. Al-Farid Zafar apprised the minister of the facilities being provided to patients in Lahore General Hospital.

Complaints: All the complaints received on Pakistan Citizen Portal about Punjab Institute of Neuro Sciences (PINS) would be given priority and addressed immediately.

It was stated by the PINS head, Prof Khalid Mahmud. He said banners had been displayed for the awareness of the general public about lodging complaints.

Addresses of Facebook, What’sApp and Tweeter have been generated for the patients and their attendants who can also register their grievances there.