National Junior Squash in full swing

ISLAMABAD: The National Junior Squash Championship is in full swing at the Mushaf Ali Mir Squash Complex with top players advancing to the next round.

The Pakistan Squash Federation is organising the tournament to popularise the sport amongst youth. These events have also been registered with the PSA and players will earn points for the world junior rankings.

Results: Under-13: Mehmood Meh­boob (Pb) bt Yashwa Yousaf (Pb) 11-8, 12-10, 11-8; Abdullah Nawaz (PAF) bt Huraira Khan (PAF) 11-5, 11-5, 11-6; Varun Asif (PAF) bt Mobeen Khan (PAF) 11-8, 11-4, 13-11; Zuraiz Naeem (Pb) bt Labeeb Butt (Sindh) 5-11, 11-3, 11-6, 8-11, 11-3; Omar Arshad (Pb) bt M Zaman (Sindh) 11-13, 9-11, 11-6, 11-7, 11-2; Abdullah Nadeem (Pb) bt Luqman Hassan (PAF) 11-3, 11-5, 11-3; Saim Asif (Pb) bt Shayan Ali (KP) 11-7, 9-11, 11-7, 14-12; Sakhiullah Tareen (PAF) bt Abdul Basit (Sindh)11-4, 11-8, 11-8.

Under-15: M Ammad (PAF) bt Yasin Khattak (PAF) 11-9, 11-3, 11-4; M Hanif (PAF) bt Hassan Zahid (PAF) 11-7, 11-7, 11-6; Shoaib Afzal (KP) bt Ehsan Ali (KP) 11-1, 11-6, 11-3; Usman Nadeem (Pb) bt Anas Dilshad (Sindh) 4-11, 11-8, 11-7, 11-6; Humam Ahmad (PAF) bt Saboor Khan (PAF) 11-7, 8-11, 11-3, 11-13, 11-6; M Ashar Butt (Pb) bt Mubashir Khan (Pb) 11-6, 12-10, 11-5; Azlan Khawar (Pb) bt M Zubair (Pb) 11-6, 11-5, 11-6; Mutahir Ali (KP) bt Moin Uddin (Pb) 11-7, 11-13, 11-4, 12-10.