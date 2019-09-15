PMD’s YouTube channel soon

Islamabad : In a bid to increase the people's access to the latest weather information, the Pakistan Meteorological Department has planned to launch a channel on YouTube, a popular video-sharing website.

Though there is no official word on the channel's launch date, officials insist that will happen soon.

The PMD is already providing internet users with the latest meteorological services through its official website, twitter account, and sms.

It is an autonomous and independent organisation tasked with providing weather forecasts and public warnings concerning weather for protection, safety, and general information. Apart from meteorology, it is also involved in monitoring as well as investigating the weather phenomena, astronomical events, hydrology and research in astrophysics, climate changes and studies on aeronautical engineering, renewable energy resources across various parts of the country.