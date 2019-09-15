CITY PULSE

Rehai

The VM Art Gallery, in collaboration with nonprofit Roohbaru, is hosting Abdullah Qureshi, Adeel Uz Zafar, Faizan Riedinger, Marium M Habib, Noormah Jamal, Rabia S Akhtar and Sohail Zuberi’s art exhibition titled ‘Rehai’ until September 22. Call 021-34948088 for more information.

Is it possible to live outside of language?

The IVS Gallery is hosting Fiza Khatri, Lucas Odahara, Omer Wasim, The Many Headed Hydra and Vassiliea Stylianidou’s art exhibition titled ‘Is it possible to live outside of language?’ until September 24. Call 021-111111487 for more information.

Distance Between Us

The Koel Gallery is hosting Rabbya Naseer and Hurmat Ul Ain’s art exhibition titled ‘Distance Between Us’ until September 23. Call 021-35831292 for more information.

Purification by fire

The ArtChowk Gallery is hosting Ahsen Asif’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Purification by fire’ from September 19 to October 3. Call 021-35300482 for more information.

Bachpan Ke Rung

The National Academy of Performing Arts is hosting Bachpan Ke Rung: A Festival of Theatre for Children from September 21 to October 13 at the Zia Mohyeddin Theatre (6pm on Saturdays; 4pm and 6pm on Sundays), featuring the following plays: Chacha Chakkan (September 21 and 22), Ali Baba Chalees Chore (September 28 and 29), I Am Possible (October 5 and 6) and Sheherbano Ki Alif Laila (October 12 and 13). Call 021-35693701 for more information.

Microcosm 3

The AAN Gandhara Art Space is hosting an art exhibition titled ‘Microcosm 3’ until September 29. The show features works by 20 female artists. Call 021-35821462 for more information.