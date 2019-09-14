Afghan election back in spotlight after Trump’s Taliban tweets

KABUL: Afghans are bracing for fresh violence after Donald Trump abruptly scuttled US-Taliban talks, yanking this month's presidential election back into the spotlight as the militants look to keep voters from the polls with bloody attacks.

For months now a question mark has hung over the September 28 vote, in which President Ashraf Ghani will face off against his own Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah, as America prioritised securing a deal with the insurgents that would allow it to begin exiting its longest war.

With the agreement seemingly imminent -- and the US-backed government in Kabul undermined as rumours swirled of an interim regime -- many Afghans and observers had expected the poll to be cancelled outright.

Even the more-than-a-dozen candidates -- who include former warlords, ex-spies and onetime members of the country´s communist regime -- did not appear to believe it would take place, with little in the way of campaigning.

As the incumbent, Ghani is presumed to be the favourite, though with the lack of campaigning or credible polling observers cautioned against making any predictions. But with Trump´s bombshell announcement Saturday that the US-Taliban talks were off, the situation changed.

The Taliban quickly made it known that the only alternative was more fighting -- and with renewed focus on the election, which they have always opposed, the polls are a prime target, as they seek to delegitimise any resulting government by minimising turnout.

"The Taliban will do everything possible to disrupt the election, we expect more violence," Haroun Mir, an independent analyst based in Kabul, told AFP. Abdul Waheed Wafa, the executive director of the Afghanistan Centre at Kabul University, described a mood of confusion and fear.

"Nobody at the moment is ready, not the people of Afghanistan, not the election commission and not even the government," he said. The presidential vote, Afghanistan´s fourth since the fall of the Taliban in 2001, has already been delayed twice this year.

Turnout could be "very, very low", Wafa added, citing fear of violence and a loss of hope among voters following widespread fraud allegations during the 2014 election, for which there was no credible turnout estimate.

Both Ghani and former anti-Soviet fighter Abdullah claimed they had won that contest, with the US stepping in to broker a fragile power-sharing agreement. Last October's legislative elections were bloodied by a series of deadly attacks as the Taliban called on citizens to stay away.