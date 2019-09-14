AIOU allows BA admission for current semester

Islamabad: Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) allowed BA admission in its current semester (Autumn 2019), with renaming its degree as associate degree.

According to Director Admissions on Friday, the students will be issued BA (Associate Degree) after completion of two-year course, in accordance with the University’s prevailing rules and practices as well as the guideline of the Higher Education Commission.

The students, interested in the BA (Associate Degree) have been advised to take admission in the program latest by October 15. Admission could also be applied through Online. Overseas students could download admission forms and prospectus from the university’s website.

The university has already issued computerised forms to its continuing students enabling them to complete the two-years BA programme. The University’s Sale Points at its 49 regional offices and elsewhere across the country will be kept open on Saturday and Sunday for issuing the forms and prospects. Admission fee will only be accepted through Bank Challen.