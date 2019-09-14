Dengue patients influx in hospitals crosses figure of 110 daily

Rawalpindi: The three allied hospitals in town have received as many as 437 confirmed patients of dengue fever in last four days that has taken the total number of confirmed patients so far registered with the three teaching hospitals this year to 1,920.

The influx of confirmed patients of dengue fever here at the three teaching hospitals including Holy Family Hospital, Benazir Bhutto Hospital and District Headquarters Hospital has crossed the figure of 100 per day while in last 24 hours, the allied hospitals tested as many as 119 patients positive for the infection. It is important that the infection has already claimed two lives at the allied hospitals causing great panic among patients.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Friday has revealed that the allied hospitals tested 119 patients positive in last 24 hours while result in 150 cases is being awaited. On Friday, as many as 459 patients including confirmed and probable ones were undergoing treatment at the allied hospitals while four days back, the number was 370.

The consistent increase in number of confirmed patients and the number of admissions has put a great burden on the teaching hospitals that have started using corridors as extension of dengue fever wards.

Top officials at Rawalpindi Medical University and the allied hospitals have expressed that if the number of dengue fever patients continues to swell with the same intensity, the allied hospitals may not be able to accommodate all patients within next two weeks.

It is important that till Friday, the HFH has tested a total of 967 patients positive for dengue fever while it had to admit well over 1,500 patients in last three to four weeks. The BBH received 528 confirmed patients of dengue fever while admitted over 950 patients for treatment at its dengue fever ward.

The DHQ Hospital that tested a total of 425 patients positive for dengue fever had to admit over 550 patients at its dengue fever ward.

It is worth mentioning here that the allied hospitals have so far received well over 13,250 patients at their dengue fever counters and the daily influx of suspected patients is also on a tremendous increase. In last 24 hours, as many as 892 patients reported at dengue fever outpatient departments of the three hospitals.

According to many health experts, the situation is becoming more and more alarming as on Friday, a total of 285 confirmed patients of dengue fever were undergoing treatment at the allied hospitals.