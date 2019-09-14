close
Fri Sep 13, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 14, 2019

Eight people killed in Punjab accidents

National

September 14, 2019

LAHORE: At least eight people died and 1,054 suffered injuries across Punjab province during the last 24 hours. The Punjab Emergency Service/Rescue 1122 responded to 930 road accidents in all 36 districts of the province in the last 24 hours. As many 633 badly injured victims were removed to hospitals.

