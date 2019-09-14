Eight people killed in Punjab accidents

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: At least eight people died and 1,054 suffered injuries across Punjab province during the last 24 hours. The Punjab Emergency Service/Rescue 1122 responded to 930 road accidents in all 36 districts of the province in the last 24 hours. As many 633 badly injured victims were removed to hospitals.
LAHORE: At least eight people died and 1,054 suffered injuries across Punjab province during the last 24 hours. The Punjab Emergency Service/Rescue 1122 responded to 930 road accidents in all 36 districts of the province in the last 24 hours. As many 633 badly injured victims were removed to hospitals.