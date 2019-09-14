‘Laal Kabootar’ selected for Oscar consideration

KARACHI: Geo Films’ highly acclaimed ‘Laal Kabootar’ has been selected to be Pakistan’s official entry into the coveted Oscars 2019.

The Pakistani Academy Selection Committee selected “Laal Kabootar” for Oscar consideration in the ‘International Feature Film Award’ category for the 92nd Academy Awards. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will choose the final nominees for all the award categories, including International Feature Films in December 2019.

The complete and final list of the Oscar nominees will be announced on January 13, 2020 with the presentation show for the 92nd Academy Awards scheduled to take place on February 9, 2020.

Laal Kabootar has been directed by award-winning Kamal Khan along with Harvard graduates Hania Chima and Kamil Chima as executive producers. The film has been produced by Nehr Ghar films with the collaboration of Geo Films and Geo TV is its media partner. The Oscar committee for 2019 was chaired by two-time Academy Award and Emmy winning documentary filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy.

Reacting to the selection of ‘Laal Kabootar,’ Kamil Chima and Hania Chima said “This is very exciting news. This is a moment of immense pride for the entire team, from the investors who put their faith in us, to the cast and crew who worked tirelessly to tell a daring story.” Kamal Khan said “ he feels humbled by the news! This is an extremely proud moment for the entire team, we are all very excited. Want to thank the Pakistan selection committee and audiences for giving Laal Kabootar so much love.”

Mansha Pasha said, “Kamal, Hania, and Kamil worked hard to produce such a great work ethic and this film is going to be one of its kind. We hope Laal Kabootar would be the trailblazer for more Pakistani films that tap into different genres and diverse content. This film will Insha Allah stand the test of time.” Starring Mansha, Ahmed Ali Akbar, Ali Kazmi, and others, the film revolves around the gritty, raw life of Karachi.