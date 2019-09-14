Neymar could make PSG return today: Tuchel

PARIS: Neymar could return to action for Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday (today) following four months of absence after the Brazilian was selected in the matchday squad for the Ligue 1 match against Strasbourg.

PSG coach Thomas Tuchel said on Friday: “We have ‘Ney’ in our squad, for sure”, adding “he needs to make his comeback”. Neymar, the world’s most expensive player, has had to come to terms with the prospect of a third season in Ligue 1 after PSG and his former club Barcelona failed to agree terms on a move before the transfer window shut on September 2. Neymar has since been away on duty for Brazil in two friendly matches in the United States, scoring one goal and making another in a 2-2 draw with Colombia.