Cleanliness drive starts at CBC jurisdiction

Karachi: cleanliness drive starts in the jurisdiction of Cantonment Board Clifton (CBC) which will continue till the full cleaning of the area of CBC.

Executive officer Rana Kashif Shahzad while opening the cleanliness drive instructed the officials to improve and manage the system of waste management in all CBC area in order to avoid spreading of all kinds of diseases.

Executive officer Rana Kashif Shahzad vowed to take keen interest in cleanliness of the area and requested the CBC residents to instruct their servants to dump garbage in selected dumping area of CBC and said “with the help of residents, we will be able to make our area neat and clean.In the end executive officer said “ I will personally supervise the campaign and will look after it. Any mismanagement or irregularity will be dealt strictly.****